Photo 633
I get bored (grunge art)
I found this creepy doll head back here and set it on these branches to scare people away 👿😂
19th March 2022
19th Mar 22
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Tags
#doll
ace
Oh my! Send it to Putin! Maybe it will scare him off.
March 20th, 2022
