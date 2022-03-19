Previous
I get bored (grunge art) by hunterjuly
Photo 633

I get bored (grunge art)

I found this creepy doll head back here and set it on these branches to scare people away 👿😂
19th March 2022 19th Mar 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Mags ace
Oh my! Send it to Putin! Maybe it will scare him off.
March 20th, 2022  
