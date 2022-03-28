Previous
Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church by hunterjuly
Photo 643

Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church

Washington and Ann St
Michigan City Indiana
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

hunterjuly

I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Mags ace
Beautiful church!
March 31st, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful church !
March 31st, 2022  
