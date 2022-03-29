Previous
Next
Another shot of old Saint Anthony's Hospital by hunterjuly
Photo 644

Another shot of old Saint Anthony's Hospital

Manhattan St near Wabash
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise