Previous
Next
Real Turtle Shell by hunterjuly
Photo 645

Real Turtle Shell

My friend Roberto found this turtle shell in Honduras. So he made a turtle out of it. You should see what this guy can carve.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Amazing! Very talented
March 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise