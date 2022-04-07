Sign up
Photo 653
Little grotto of Mary
There's this stone fence behind the hospital and someone put this here in side.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Tags
#mary
,
#saint
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Very nice
April 8th, 2022
