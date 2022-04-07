Previous
Next
Little grotto of Mary by hunterjuly
Photo 653

Little grotto of Mary

There's this stone fence behind the hospital and someone put this here in side.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Very nice
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise