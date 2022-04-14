Sign up
Photo 660
Daffodils
The people are gone. The house is gone. But the daffodils are still here.
14th April 2022
14th Apr 22
1
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LGL555DL
Taken
13th April 2022 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#daffodils
Sharon Lee
ace
Nature survives
April 14th, 2022
