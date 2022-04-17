Previous
Today is my Daughter's Birthday by hunterjuly
Photo 663

Today is my Daughter's Birthday

She was born on Good Friday. Her Birthday fell on Easter Sunday this year. I made this card for her.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
182% complete

Mags ace
So pretty!
April 19th, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
happy easter
April 19th, 2022  
