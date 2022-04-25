Previous
Next
Indiana McDonald's Michigan City by hunterjuly
Photo 671

Indiana McDonald's Michigan City

I used to work here, til they knocked the whole entire building down and rebuilt this one. This new one is way nicer.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise