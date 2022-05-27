Previous
See the railroad tracks in the middle of the street? by hunterjuly
See the railroad tracks in the middle of the street?

1125 West 10th. Going toward Lake Michigan.
Michigan City Indiana
They finally knocked down all the old houses so they can move the railroad tracks over out of the middle of the street. Brilliant!
27th May 2022

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
