Previous
Next
Old House by hunterjuly
Photo 719

Old House

Lincoln and 4th
Michigan City Indiana
Highway 12 going west along the Calumet trail
12th June 2022 12th Jun 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise