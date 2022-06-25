Previous
Creepy Doll by hunterjuly
Photo 732

Creepy Doll

I found this doll in the alley. Some kids probably were playing with it. So I put it by this abandoned house and took a picture. No way am I taking this thing home.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
