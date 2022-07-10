Sign up
Photo 746
My Edit . San Diego (left)
The original is on the right. I edit and I mix photos and manipulate them. I am not a photographer. I take pictures, that's all. I keep the pictures here as a photo diary of what changes so much around here. I wish I'd done this a long time ago.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice
July 9th, 2022
