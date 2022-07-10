Previous
Next
My Edit . San Diego (left) by hunterjuly
Photo 746

My Edit . San Diego (left)

The original is on the right. I edit and I mix photos and manipulate them. I am not a photographer. I take pictures, that's all. I keep the pictures here as a photo diary of what changes so much around here. I wish I'd done this a long time ago.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise