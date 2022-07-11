Previous
Next
A Praying Mantis saying his prayers. Please say a prayer for me little buddy by hunterjuly
Photo 747

A Praying Mantis saying his prayers. Please say a prayer for me little buddy

I enlarged this and put it through a filter.
🙏🦗
What does it mean when you see a praying mantis?
https://crystalclearintuition.com/praying-mantis-meaning/
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
204% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very cool capture and processing.
July 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise