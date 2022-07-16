Previous
My last picture of Sacred Heart Church by hunterjuly
My last picture of Sacred Heart Church

I can't go here any more. A homeless shelter took it over. They called the police on me for being back there and taking pictures. So now I'm banned from there.💃😂😂😂😂😂 How do you get banned from a homeless shelter? Good thing I'm not homeless.
16th July 2022

hunterjuly

