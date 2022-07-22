Previous
The big brown house . Can you see it? by hunterjuly
Photo 759

The big brown house . Can you see it?

I lived here in 1985.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
208% complete

Photo Details

bkb in the city
It can be seen a little bit
July 23rd, 2022  
