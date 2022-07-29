Previous
Happy Birthday Mom by hunterjuly
Photo 766

Happy Birthday Mom

Today is my Mom's Birthday. This is her by Lake Michigan.
{ R.I.P.}
29th July 2022 29th Jul 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
