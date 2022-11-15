Previous
Blackberry brambles by hunterjuly
Photo 875

Blackberry brambles

I took this photo with an app called 'Picture this', It teaches you about plants. Im trying to learn more about plants. Im really bad at identifying plants and trees.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
