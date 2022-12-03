Sign up
Photo 897
Cornfield
This is the fat south side of Michigan City. Behind Walmart a few blocks.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
1
0
hunterjuly
@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
898
photos
17
followers
34
following
246% complete
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LGL555DL
Taken
28th November 2022 2:57pm
Tags
#cornfield
ace
Lovely field and a beautiful tree line.
December 9th, 2022
