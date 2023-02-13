Previous
Next
Marquette High, water tower, and St Mary's by hunterjuly
Photo 969

Marquette High, water tower, and St Mary's

These pictures may not look like much, but they are important because it's shows all the construction going on and the changes. Hopefully they will anex the forest preserve, national park.
13th February 2023 13th Feb 23

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise