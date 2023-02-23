Previous
Next
This fence separates the train and a road for bikes and hiking or walking by hunterjuly
Photo 979

This fence separates the train and a road for bikes and hiking or walking

These pictures may not look like much, but they are important because it's shows all the construction going on and the changes. Hopefully they will anex the forest preserve, national park.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise