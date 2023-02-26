Previous
New wall and railroad tracks by hunterjuly
Photo 982

New wall and railroad tracks

These pictures may not look like much, but they are important because it's shows all the construction going on and the changes. Hopefully they will anex the forest preserve, national park.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
