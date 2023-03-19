Previous
Salt 🧂 on 🍬 candy by hunterjuly
Photo 1003

Salt 🧂 on 🍬 candy

https://lifehacker.com/you-should-salt-your-cheap-candy-1850229507

I tried this on 🥭 mango frooties. Not bad.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

hunterjuly

@hunterjuly
I live in the Indiana Dunes. The videos below (drone footage) and (dash cams on bikes and cars) show where I approximately live. I did not...
