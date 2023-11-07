Previous
English Holly by hurstbridgemum
English Holly

Beautiful English Holly growing in the Williamstown botanical gardens.
Christmas is in the air.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Nadine

@hurstbridgemum
