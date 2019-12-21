Previous
Next
Art? by huvesaker
Photo 716

Art?

Well according to the writing on the sign it isn't...but put a frame around anything at it becomes art! HAHAHA Look at the price of petrol...soon time to get a horse instead!

Thought of the day:
Art is in the eye of the beholder...if you like it then it is art, if you don't...someone else will.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise