Previous
Next
A kiss for Rudolf by huvesaker
Photo 719

A kiss for Rudolf

OOOh we had visitors today! Father Christmas and his Rudolf ....hahaha Love it when my two join in the fun!

Thought of the day:
Traditions, old or new, are what help to make memories
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise