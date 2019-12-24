Sign up
Photo 719
A kiss for Rudolf
OOOh we had visitors today! Father Christmas and his Rudolf ....hahaha Love it when my two join in the fun!
Thought of the day:
Traditions, old or new, are what help to make memories
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
2116
photos
144
followers
30
following
197% complete
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
Views
1
Album
2018
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
24th December 2019 5:13pm
