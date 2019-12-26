Sign up
The sun sets over Boxing Day
Tomorrow we will head home after spending Christmas in Värmland. A beautiful sunset that looks like a painting.
Thought of the day:
Thoughts to loved ones far away and memories of those no longer with us.
26th December 2019
26th Dec 19
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2018
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
26th December 2019 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Jane Morley
Beautiful image.
December 26th, 2019
