The sun sets over Boxing Day by huvesaker
The sun sets over Boxing Day

Tomorrow we will head home after spending Christmas in Värmland. A beautiful sunset that looks like a painting.

Thought of the day:

Thoughts to loved ones far away and memories of those no longer with us.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Jane Morley
Beautiful image.
December 26th, 2019  
