beaver watch by huvesaker
5 / 365

beaver watch

Mr. Beaver couldn't decide which tree to use for his lodge...LOL!
Nice minus degrees walk this morning with Mr. Boo. We saw lots of trees that had been chomped on. There are tese animals in the area but not usually in this village so it was fun to see.

The Tomato broke one of the blades of the windscreen wipers so we had a little trip to town to get some new ones. Put them on the car, not me...the Tomato and Mr. Boo did the job, and whilst I was driving I said "These are not very good, I can't see a thing" It was raining/snowing and it felt like I was driving with reading glassses on...hahaha when we stopped, they realised they had forgotton to take the protective cover off the new blade...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Had some chicken and vegetable leftovers and some rather sad looking mushrooms. Little Hoo asked me to make a chicken pie...so I did... um...I took a photo as well if you want to see it...shall put it up in a moment. It was gluten free and EVERYONE loved it.

Started to pack for my trip to visit my mother and sister...shall probably repack three times before I leave.

Thought of the day:

Waste not, want not....use leftover food to create something new and tasty and cut down on food waste.
5th January 2020

FBailey ace
What a sight to see - are beavers common where you live?
January 5th, 2020  
Boo ace
@fbailey not really but I read in the paper this afternoon that their numbers are increasing in this area...very very exciting
January 5th, 2020  
Christopher Cox ace
Amazing - thanks for sharing it
January 5th, 2020  
