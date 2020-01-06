Sleep well

Sleep well tree decorations..see you in December! So today, my sisters birthday..Happy Birthday to her. Cleared away Christmas and cleaned the house. All ready to see us through until the summer..will do something different then, can't be bothered before that...hahaha

Decided to go for a walk so went out for just over an hour. Not the best weather but I got outside so that was nice.

Had some gluten free noodles for dinner..rather nice and will be a good change when I need to get something quick to eat.

Tomorrow we are back at work and the children are back in school. Will be nice to get a "normal" routine again...maybe...hahahaha



Thought of the day:

Set yourself small mini goals to keep you on track and smile as you do so!