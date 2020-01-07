Previous
My other work space by huvesaker
7 / 365

My other work space

First day back at work today. A planning day and a bit hard with people talking about death, funerals and the such. I burst into tears...hey ho, the circle of life.
Anyway, here is a shot of my other desk, not the one in my classroom but my "normal" working space. I thought it was fun to see it so clean, had forgotton that I had tidied it before the break. It will not look like this soon..hahaha soon it will be a mess with paperwork and the such. BUT nice to see that if I want to I can have it tidy.
Also back to wrestling this evening...hahaha organised chaos...made me laugh.
Nice walk home with Little Hoo, she babled the entire time...that was nice as well. So all in all a good day.

Thought of the day:
Find something to make you bounce back...you know you like bouncing!
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

