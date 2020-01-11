Previous
Next
The dog beach, New Quay by huvesaker
11 / 365

The dog beach, New Quay

What a difference a day makes! Last night the lifeboat was called out to sea, needed further south. Totally they were out for 16 hours but they all came home safely again. They were meant to be going out on exercise today but I think they will be going home to sleep instead! I was just waiting for the wind to die down then I was going for a walk. Decided NOT to go out..the winds are picking up. We did go out for a coffee earlier though.

Thought of the day:
Sometimes it is good to just do nothing at all.
11th January 2020 11th Jan 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise