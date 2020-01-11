The dog beach, New Quay

What a difference a day makes! Last night the lifeboat was called out to sea, needed further south. Totally they were out for 16 hours but they all came home safely again. They were meant to be going out on exercise today but I think they will be going home to sleep instead! I was just waiting for the wind to die down then I was going for a walk. Decided NOT to go out..the winds are picking up. We did go out for a coffee earlier though.



Thought of the day:

Sometimes it is good to just do nothing at all.