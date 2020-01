GRattis på födelsedagen!

Today the Tomato is 16 years old! Where did the time go?

He says he has had a good day. He went out to eat some sushi with his friends after school and this evening he has been with us. He didn't want a cake but icecreram always works. Then I out some everlasting candles on his cake...hahahahaha he thought it very very funny.



Thought of the day:

Giggles with the family are the best. Train your giggle muscles....they are fabby!