On my own

Finished work much earlier than I usually do so decided to go for a walk. Glad I did as well, the sky was so surreal! The water level at one of the lakes was really high...it is usually a meter or so away from the edge.

Really forcing myself out for a walk every day. So easy to curl up in the warm and leave the outside for others..hahaha

Doing well on the walk total and pleased so far. doing my best to walk "boots on" for the whole 1000 miles. I do walk a lot at work but decided just to count when I actually go for a proper walk. Target for January is 100 miles...so far I have done 68 miles. A little way to go but I am determined to make it.



Thought of the day:

Personal goals are the key. Set yourself one then give yourself a treat afterwards. Everyone likes treats!