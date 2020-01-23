Previous
On my own by huvesaker
23 / 365

On my own

Finished work much earlier than I usually do so decided to go for a walk. Glad I did as well, the sky was so surreal! The water level at one of the lakes was really high...it is usually a meter or so away from the edge.
Really forcing myself out for a walk every day. So easy to curl up in the warm and leave the outside for others..hahaha
Doing well on the walk total and pleased so far. doing my best to walk "boots on" for the whole 1000 miles. I do walk a lot at work but decided just to count when I actually go for a proper walk. Target for January is 100 miles...so far I have done 68 miles. A little way to go but I am determined to make it.

Thought of the day:
Personal goals are the key. Set yourself one then give yourself a treat afterwards. Everyone likes treats!
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Hope D Jennings ace
Way to go on the walking,boo! This is a surreal scene for sure. So beautiful
January 24th, 2020  
