Feeling lonely by huvesaker
25 / 365

Feeling lonely

Hiding away inside today. Feel just sad. Missing my dad so much. Also missing the rest of my family....Mr. Boo and the Tomato are a long way away at a competition. The not so little Hoo has gone away with her confirmation group and I am here. As usual, on my own. Had a huge discussion with Hoo om sms...she has reached that stage where I am not her whole world anymore and it hurts. For those fo you with teens...how do you cope? What should I do? Think I cried for about 4 hours this afternoon. Contacted my friend with the black Lab and I took him out. I walked 7 miles..my best walk yet.
The photo is from when I sat in the car waiting for Hoo to return so I could collect her and take her home.

Thought of the day:
A new stage in life means new stratagies...I just have to find them
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

