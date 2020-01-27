Tweet tweet

Went for a budgie walk with Hubby...can you see the budgie? The day before yesterday I misplaced my driving glasses...mmm..took them out with me when I walked the dog...long story short, this ole gal cannot for the life of her remember where she put them. I told hubby we were going to do most of my walk from the other day and see if I dropped them somewhere. Nope..not a sign...soooo if any of you are over this way and you find them I will make you dinner if you bring them bak to me. Looked at the map...and we had made a budgie...haha...actually, why am I laughing? If there is a budgie out there THAT big then I am budgie food! EEEK!



Thought of the day:

Make sure you sleep properly, eat properly and take lots of regular exercise!