27 / 365

Tweet tweet

Went for a budgie walk with Hubby...can you see the budgie? The day before yesterday I misplaced my driving glasses...mmm..took them out with me when I walked the dog...long story short, this ole gal cannot for the life of her remember where she put them. I told hubby we were going to do most of my walk from the other day and see if I dropped them somewhere. Nope..not a sign...soooo if any of you are over this way and you find them I will make you dinner if you bring them bak to me. Looked at the map...and we had made a budgie...haha...actually, why am I laughing? If there is a budgie out there THAT big then I am budgie food! EEEK!

Thought of the day:
Make sure you sleep properly, eat properly and take lots of regular exercise!
27th January 2020 27th Jan 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
7% complete

