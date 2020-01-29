Party Hats

On friday the preschoolers are having a party to celebrate 100 days in school. Tomorrow I am having an art lesson with them so we are going to make party hats! Here is my one...hahaha going to be fun.

I have 10 miles to go to meet my 100 mile target for this month....so tomorrow I shall get up early and take a walk before work then after work I shall take another one....sounds like a good idea just now may change my mind in the morning...hahaha



Thought of the day:

If you want something badly enough you WILL find a way to achieve it, no matter how hard you think it will be. Good luck!