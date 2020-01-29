Previous
Party Hats by huvesaker
29 / 365

Party Hats

On friday the preschoolers are having a party to celebrate 100 days in school. Tomorrow I am having an art lesson with them so we are going to make party hats! Here is my one...hahaha going to be fun.
I have 10 miles to go to meet my 100 mile target for this month....so tomorrow I shall get up early and take a walk before work then after work I shall take another one....sounds like a good idea just now may change my mind in the morning...hahaha

Thought of the day:
If you want something badly enough you WILL find a way to achieve it, no matter how hard you think it will be. Good luck!
29th January 2020

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Brennie B
Oh brilliant! Love it..see how you feel in the morning eh!.. I done my dancing class today .2 hours..son got me one of those braclet s things ..to track steps..but not got it set up yet . enjoy your preschoolers!
January 29th, 2020  
Boo ace
@brennieb it is going to be chaos but I am sure we will all have fun
January 29th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Congratulations on your very nearly 100 miles Boo, a great achievement as you are a busy woman!
Your charges are going to have such a fun time tomorrow,,,,love your hat! I have only done 4.7k steps today @brennieb too much wasted time sitting in the cinema!
January 29th, 2020  
