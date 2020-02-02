Previous
Next
Sunday walk by huvesaker
33 / 365

Sunday walk

What a great day...so glad we FINALLY got some blue sky. Almost warm enough to have an outside bath!

Borrowed Lakrits this evening and went off for an evening walk...pitch black of course!

Thought of the day:
If the teen wants company then drop what you are doing and give her ALL your attention!
2nd February 2020 2nd Feb 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise