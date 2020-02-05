Previous
Next
A different world by huvesaker
36 / 365

A different world

I am very lucky to live and work where I do.
This afternoon my colleague and I took the children out for a walk. Only 2 miles but it was nice, in the fresh air, nice.
Shall go out on my own later.

Thought of the day:
A walk a day keeps the depression away...get walking people!
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise