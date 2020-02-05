Sign up
A different world
I am very lucky to live and work where I do.
This afternoon my colleague and I took the children out for a walk. Only 2 miles but it was nice, in the fresh air, nice.
Shall go out on my own later.
Thought of the day:
A walk a day keeps the depression away...get walking people!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020
Camera
RICOH WG-50
Taken
5th February 2020 2:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
