Wedding day
Went for a walk this morning and when I got home I remembered I had a wedding to go to...hahaha
Anyway, this is the church where the wedding was.
Thought of the day:
Superwoman can do EVERYTHING!
8th February 2020
8th Feb 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
2172
photos
144
followers
31
following
Album
2020
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
8th February 2020 5:51pm
