Wedding day by huvesaker
39 / 365

Wedding day

Went for a walk this morning and when I got home I remembered I had a wedding to go to...hahaha
Anyway, this is the church where the wedding was.

Thought of the day:
Superwoman can do EVERYTHING!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
