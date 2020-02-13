Previous
nice day by huvesaker
44 / 365

nice day

Lovely day today, blue sky and minus degrees...lovely! Taught the children at the half term club how to use a knife and taught them all about fire. We grilled marschmallows and had fun.

Thought of the day:
Use your skills to teach others new skills
