nice day
Lovely day today, blue sky and minus degrees...lovely! Taught the children at the half term club how to use a knife and taught them all about fire. We grilled marschmallows and had fun.
Thought of the day:
Use your skills to teach others new skills
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
2178
photos
144
followers
31
following
