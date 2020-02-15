Previous
Secret forest by huvesaker
46 / 365

Secret forest

There was fog all around but not down the path I went. A nice walk of about 9km today with Mr. Boo. Waiting for your UK storm to hit us at lunch tomorrow so had to get a few km in today.

Going to do nothing more today...lol

Thought of the day:
Relax
Boo

