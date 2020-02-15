Sign up
Secret forest
There was fog all around but not down the path I went. A nice walk of about 9km today with Mr. Boo. Waiting for your UK storm to hit us at lunch tomorrow so had to get a few km in today.
Going to do nothing more today...lol
Thought of the day:
Relax
15th February 2020
15th Feb 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Photo Details
Album
2020
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
15th February 2020 11:25am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
