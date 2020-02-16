Storm Dennis

Well, I didn't feel like going out today but we ended up having to go out and rescue our house from storm damage.

Four waterfalls from the forest behind the house, the stream couldn't cope with the amount of water we had. The storm drain filled up and the garden was under water.... we had to dig up the lawn to make a trench to redirect flood water. Highly stressful for everyone but the work done seems to have helped. The rain will be rainy all week... just hoping we have done enough to keep the water flowing where it should do.



Thought of the day:

Do whatever you need to to keep your home safe...the garden will grow back.