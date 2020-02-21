Previous
firestation by huvesaker
52 / 365

firestation

Had a walk with hubby in the forest and on the way home I took this photo...hahaha Local fire station!

Thought of the day:
Remember the important things in life
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
14% complete

