Giant Squirrel

Well, what an exciting after work walk that was...(try saying that 10 times fast!)... Found Alladins lamp in the sky, but as I am not so long I couldn't reach it and when I looked again it had changed to something else. The Strawberry fields are looking rather...well...wet! Then for some reason I started thinking about giant squirrels...so I looked up a tree to get a squirrel eye view...sure there was one looking at me...be careful out there, giant squirrels are like ninjas...you don't see then until it is too late!



Thought of the day:

Imagination is better than therapy and it is free too!