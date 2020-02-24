Previous
Giant Squirrel by huvesaker
55 / 365

Giant Squirrel

Well, what an exciting after work walk that was...(try saying that 10 times fast!)... Found Alladins lamp in the sky, but as I am not so long I couldn't reach it and when I looked again it had changed to something else. The Strawberry fields are looking rather...well...wet! Then for some reason I started thinking about giant squirrels...so I looked up a tree to get a squirrel eye view...sure there was one looking at me...be careful out there, giant squirrels are like ninjas...you don't see then until it is too late!

Thought of the day:
Imagination is better than therapy and it is free too!
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
Richard Brown ace
Great pov and textures. Hope your feeling ok :)
February 24th, 2020  
Boo ace
@rjb71 yup, am ok...just get a bit frustrated with the politics of being a teacher at times
February 24th, 2020  
Richard Brown ace
@huvesaker yes don't envy you that my wife used to teach. It always seemed a very stressful career!
February 24th, 2020  
Boo ace
@rjb71 one of the reasons I walk for an hour and a hlf after work..to clear my head...lol
February 24th, 2020  
