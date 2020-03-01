How to...

...get a dog to look at you when taking a photo...use Baby Duck! We have been looking after Lakrtis today so it was take the teen out again and this time there were no complaints as she could take the dog. Lakrits thought Baby Duck was something to eat...hahaha nope, but he did get a treat afterwards.

Nice 4 mile walk in the forest, everyone tired now...shall take him out again in a bit just for a little walk and in an hour he can have his dinner.



Happy St. Davids Day to one and all.



Thought of the day:

Discover new places and walk somewhere you haven't walked before.