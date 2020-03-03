Previous
Next
trash panda by huvesaker
63 / 365

trash panda

Little Hoo wants me to make a trash panda....a racoon....not the easiest things to draw! Had a load of postcards from Liverpool for the children at school as well...we are learnng a LOT about the world.

Thought of the day:
Never stop learning!
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Boo

ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise