trash panda
Little Hoo wants me to make a trash panda....a racoon....not the easiest things to draw! Had a load of postcards from Liverpool for the children at school as well...we are learnng a LOT about the world.
Thought of the day:
Never stop learning!
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
2200
photos
142
followers
30
following
17% complete
