Walk in the forest

Today I took my special pupil out for a walk in the forest. We saw a woodpeckar who tried to peck at some metal and the sound in the forest was a bit wierd. Lots of poop from different animals, moose poop, hare poop, deer poop...lots of talk about what animals eat. We saw roots of trees munched on and how trees smell different to each other. We followed pathways made by deer and that you never have to wrroy about getting lost in the forest. We talked about moss on trees that grows on the north side and that ants make their mounds on the south side of a tree. We talked about the different machines we need in the forest and why you can't drive a normal car in there. We talked about sticks and who uses them, from dogs to humans and why they use them. We talked about the water cycle and why does soft snow sound so much when it hits the wet ground. We used my mobile to follow the road and talked about how GPS works. My pupil even learnt about which side of the road he should walk and to remember to wave to the drivers of cars etc so he knows they have seen him. A very good, calm walk and when we got back to school he was aboe to retell everything to others at school.



Thought of the day:

The outdoors has lots to teach us.