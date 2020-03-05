Previous
We have light! by huvesaker
65 / 365

We have light!

Loooooooksie, late afternoon, on my home from work. Parked the car, took a shot, drove home. So happy that the evenings are getting lighter. I love a dramatic sky, even if it is just like this one.

Thought of the day:
Keep looking for the light in your life, step out of the darkness!
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
