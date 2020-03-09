Sign up
68 / 365
Sickbed
View from my sickbed. Been here for two days but have managed to eat a boiled egg the Tomato made for me. Home tomorrow as well and possibly Wednesday too.
Thought of the day:
Give yourself time to get better. Just let the world get on without you for a few days.
9th March 2020
9th Mar 20
0
0
Boo
ace
@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
2204
photos
142
followers
30
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
4
2020
iPhone 5s
9th March 2020 3:06pm
Public
