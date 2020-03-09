Previous
Sickbed by huvesaker
Sickbed

View from my sickbed. Been here for two days but have managed to eat a boiled egg the Tomato made for me. Home tomorrow as well and possibly Wednesday too.

Thought of the day:
Give yourself time to get better. Just let the world get on without you for a few days.
