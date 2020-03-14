Previous
Spring lambs by huvesaker
73 / 365

Spring lambs

Look, all this snow and I found some Spring Lambs!
Nice to get outside after a week inside.

Thought of the day:
Sunshine and happiness...keep happy!
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
