Snowdrop by huvesaker
79 / 365

Snowdrop

The only one in the garden...no idea where the others went.
Big hugs to you wout there in the world. Stay positive and keep well.

Thought of the day:
Look at the beauty around you and keep smiling.
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

@huvesaker
Each day is an exciting new day full of surprises and adventure. I enjoy life and see things that maybe other people do not...
